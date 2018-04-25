Realtor.com Announces Campaign ‘The Home of Home Search’

To Debut During ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Premiere



Realtor.com® has announced a brand campaign, “The Home of Home SearchSM,” its largest to date. The campaign includes 12 TV spots, the first three of which—”Privacy,” “Square Footage” and “2-Car Garage“—are debuting during “The Handmaid’s Tale” premiere.

Additionally, the first three spots—and others including “Takeout, Dog,” “Guest Room” and “Summer”—will be rolled out to traditional media partners, including ABC, NBC, CBS, HGTV and Bravo, and appearing during “American Idol,” “Rise,” “60 Minutes,” “Survivor” and the NBA Playoffs.

Each spot tells the story of the highly personal “wants” that trigger a home search in a warm, humorous tone that has become the hallmark of the realtor.com brand. Flipping home search on its head, the spots show the results of the search—a nearby grocery store for teenage boys who are constantly hungry, a chef’s kitchen for when you learn to cook, a backyard where your dog can act like a dog—then transitions to the specific realtor.com feature that helped them search, demonstrating how much the buyer needs realtor.com.

“At realtor.com®, we make all things home simple, efficient and enjoyable—especially home search,” says Ryan O’Hara, CEO for realtor.com. “Our new campaign focuses on the core of what we do. In nearly every market, buyers are facing low inventory, higher prices and rising interest rates, and it’s never been more important to have the right home search site. With more MLS-listed for-sale home listings that update in real-time throughout the day, it’s imperative that home shoppers know not all real estate search sites are the same. The realtor.com site and app can give them an advantage in today’s competitive market.”

“Our ‘Home of Home Search’ campaign is the next step in the evolution of the realtor.com brand,” says Nate Johnson, CMO of realtor.com. “After five years of campaigns that have been extremely effective in bringing our brand awareness to all-time highs, we’ve refined our strategy to focus on educating people on why realtor.com exists: helping people find the home of their dreams. There is no better site than realtor.com for serious homebuyers, and we are constantly evolving our experience to make it easier to find whatever it is you want in a home.”

The campaign was created by Pereira O’Dell New York in collaboration with Andrew Strickman, head of brand and chief creative for realtor.com, as well as realtor.com’s digital media agency of record Crossmedia.

For more information, please visit www.realtor.com.

