Century 21 Real Estate, Hispanic Heritage Foundation and Miami Dade College Announce 70 Agents Newly Licensed Through ‘Empowering Latinas’ Program

Century 21 Real Estate, the Hispanic Heritage Foundation and Miami Dade College have announced the 70 agents newly licensed through its “Empowering Latinas” program, who were awarded scholarships that went toward earning the license. As part of the program, CENTURY 21 brokers in South Florida mentored the winners.

“We set out to find the relentless and this class of Latina real estate entrepreneurs reflect the go-getters and the midnight oil-burners we are looking for to join our brand,” says Nick Bailey, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate. “Through this program, these 70 scholarship recipients are now better equipped to give 121 percent and deliver extraordinary experiences to homebuyers and sellers throughout South Florida.”

“I decided to pursue the scholarship program because I was looking for an opportunity that would fill me after the loss of my husband and the departure of my daughters to college,” says Alicia Calvo, one of the 70 selected Latinas. “I like sales and this opportunity that Century 21 Real Estate gives me to study and get my license is amazing.”

