Building Your Team’s Workflow Key to Achieving Top-Tier Productivity

BackAgent sets Texas brokerage apart from the competition

Like any good leader, real estate brokers are often looking for ways to strengthen and build their team. Whether you have a small, medium or large company, managing your agents’ workflow is key to achieving top-tier productivity and communication.

Nimesh Patel, broker/owner with RE/MAX Fine Properties (No. 356 in sales volume in RISMedia’s 2018 Power Broker Report) in Sugar Land, Texas, has been in real estate for over 16 years, and has been working with BackAgent since 2011 to handle everything from paperless transaction management to brand-tailored marketing, agent communication, MLS IDX integration, and more.

Content Square 1.

The transaction management platform is just as it sounds: a back-end, built-in transaction workflow engine, acting as one of the most complete virtual brokerage systems. “We worked closely with the owner and the developers to help incorporate more items for the agents and brokerage,” says Patel, who currently has 175 agents working under him.

“Our agents are done with paper and are more efficient,” says Patel, pointing to improved communication across the board since he began using BackAgent.

Productivity has also increased since Patel onboarded BackAgent. “Reviewing paperwork on the brokerage level is much easier,” he notes. “Agents have all of their paperwork uploaded in a timely manner, and it’s all there for our review prior to closings.”

Content Square 2.

Since working with BackAgent, Patel has also drawn a leg over competing brokerages, which sets his team apart and pulls in top talent. “Most of our new recruits have never seen anything like this. In our interview, we show some of our value propositions, including BackAgent, and they’re pleasantly surprised.”

Patel often recommends BackAgent to peers, especially those on the brokerage level. “I was the first RE/MAX in Texas to use the system, and I trained about 100 other brokers at a convention. Once they all saw BackAgent, most of them incorporated the program into their offices.”

With so much transactional management weight off his shoulders, Patel and his team are able to focus more on what they love about the job.

Content Square 3.

“Helping first-time homebuyers still gets me going every day,” says Patel. “I love consulting with a new couple and assisting them through the whole process more than actually running my brokerage.”

With BackAgent, Patel gets back to what he loves, while still strengthening and supporting his team.



For more information, please visit www.BackAgent.com.