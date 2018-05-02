ERA Real Estate Expands Florida Presence

ERA Real Estate has expanded its Florida presence with the affiliation of Infinity International, which has 30 agents and is located in Fort Lauderdale. Established in 2002, the brokerage will now be known as ERA Infinity Properties.

“We’re recognized as the top digital marketers in our region with our website and social media engagement,” says Tom Stravecky, broker/owner and founder of ERA Infinity Properties. “I couldn’t be more excited to join ERA, an organization with a vibrant and collaborative culture that extends from custom social media to agent idea-sharing at their events. This affiliation brings a lot of value to our team.

“A key portion of our demographic is retirees, who will really benefit from programs like the ERA Sellers Security® Plan—and then we have Zap® for lead generation and CRM,” Stravecky says. “I mean these are some incredible tools that will be instrumental in driving growth for our current team and future talent.”

“This is an exciting time for ERA Real Estate to expand its footprint along the sands of the Southeast coast,” says Simon Chen, president and CEO of ERA Real Estate. “Here’s a company that has survived some of the industry’s greatest challenges—like major hurricanes—only to grow stronger. ERA Infinity Properties shares our belief that technology, coupled with a collaborative team, can build a powerful business that thrives over the long haul.”

