Creating fresh, unique content is one of the most effective ways to attract blog followers and grow your social media audience, but coming up with new topics can be tough. With that in mind, we’ve come up with some ideas for you! Check back each month for a list of holiday, general and real estate topics to create content around, and find May’s topics below to get started.
*Tip: Don’t wait for your followers to come to you. Engage with their social media posts to stay top-of-mind.
Download a printable version of these topics here!
Holidays and Occasions
Some of the exciting, month-long observances happening this May include Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month, Graduation Month, National Physical Fitness and Sports Month, and Skin Cancer Awareness Month. Some other things happening in May include:
Cinco de Mayo – May 5
- Local events/specials
- History of Cinco de Mayo
- Party planning tips
Mother’s Day – May 13
- Post a photo of you and your mom
- Raise money for a family in need
- Offer free Mother’s Day portraits at your office/listing
Memorial Day – May 28
- Information about care package programs for troops
- Go live to host a Moment of Remembrance at 3:00 p.m.
- History of Memorial Day
Summer Vacation
- Summer staycation ideas
- Local swimming holes
- Volunteer opportunities around town for kids/teens
General Topics
Remember to create plenty of general interest topics to keep your content well-rounded. Some topics that may be popular this month include:
- DIY living wreath
- Adopt a highway/share the news
- Plants that repel mosquitoes
- Pet-friendly businesses
- Highlight a historic building/location
- Garden shows/where to see flowers
- Spring cleaning checklist
- Host a landscaping seminar
- What’s new in your city
Real Estate
While you don’t want everything you post to be about real estate, it’s important to include them in your blog and social content strategies. Some topics that may appeal to your audience are:
- How to qualify for a VA loan
- Things to look for during a walkthrough
- Different house types
- Stages of the home-buying process
- Interview a builder about benefits of new-construction homes
- Knowing when to downsize
- Encourage subscription to your newsletter
If you need help managing your social profile or don’t have enough time to dedicate to building your online presence, check out Homes.com Social Fuel. Our team of social media experts can set up your profiles, create and post content on your behalf, and even manage your Facebook ads to help you connect with buyers and sellers.
Patty McNease is director of Marketing for Homes.com. For more information, please visit connect.homes.com.
For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.