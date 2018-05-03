Fresh Content for Your Blog and Social Channels This May

Creating fresh, unique content is one of the most effective ways to attract blog followers and grow your social media audience, but coming up with new topics can be tough. With that in mind, we’ve come up with some ideas for you! Check back each month for a list of holiday, general and real estate topics to create content around, and find May’s topics below to get started.

*Tip: Don’t wait for your followers to come to you. Engage with their social media posts to stay top-of-mind.

Download a printable version of these topics here!

Content Square 1.

Holidays and Occasions

Some of the exciting, month-long observances happening this May include Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month, Graduation Month, National Physical Fitness and Sports Month, and Skin Cancer Awareness Month. Some other things happening in May include:

Cinco de Mayo – May 5

Local events/specials

History of Cinco de Mayo

Party planning tips



Mother’s Day – May 13

Content Square 2.

Post a photo of you and your mom

Raise money for a family in need

Offer free Mother’s Day portraits at your office/listing

Memorial Day – May 28

Information about care package programs for troops

Go live to host a Moment of Remembrance at 3:00 p.m.

History of Memorial Day



Summer Vacation

Summer staycation ideas

Local swimming holes

Volunteer opportunities around town for kids/teens



General Topics

Remember to create plenty of general interest topics to keep your content well-rounded. Some topics that may be popular this month include:

Content Square 3.

DIY living wreath

Adopt a highway/share the news

Plants that repel mosquitoes

Pet-friendly businesses

Highlight a historic building/location

Garden shows/where to see flowers

Spring cleaning checklist

Host a landscaping seminar

What’s new in your city



Real Estate

While you don’t want everything you post to be about real estate, it’s important to include them in your blog and social content strategies. Some topics that may appeal to your audience are:

How to qualify for a VA loan

Things to look for during a walkthrough

Different house types

Stages of the home-buying process

Interview a builder about benefits of new-construction homes

Knowing when to downsize

Encourage subscription to your newsletter

If you need help managing your social profile or don’t have enough time to dedicate to building your online presence, check out Homes.com Social Fuel. Our team of social media experts can set up your profiles, create and post content on your behalf, and even manage your Facebook ads to help you connect with buyers and sellers.

Patty McNease is director of Marketing for Homes.com. For more information, please visit connect.homes.com.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.