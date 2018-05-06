Realty ONE Group’s ONE Day Event Embodies Spirit of Giving Back

In honor of its 13th anniversary, Realty ONE Group hosted its annual ONE Day event on May 1, organized through the company’s 501(c)(3) organization, ONE Cares. To commemorate the occasion, Realty ONE Group partnered with 13 nonprofit organizations throughout Arizona, California and Nevada’s local communities, where close to 440 associates donated over 1,400 volunteer hours of community service.

“We are extremely proud of the model of compassion and giving our associates represented in their local communities, and this year they have far exceeded our expectations,” says Katherine Yoshikawa, Charity manager and Referral & Corporate Services coordinator for Realty ONE Group. “Our goal is to make an impact in the communities that have given us so much, and in return we hope that our volunteer efforts have put a smile on many faces.”

Since its inception in 2005, Realty ONE Group’s Founder and CEO Kuba Jewgieniew has strongly encouraged the company’s real estate professionals, executive team, administrative staff, and key personnel to embody the spirit of the company by giving back to their communities. Jewgieniew, a Polish-American son to immigrant parents, grew up inspired by his parents’ compassion and commitment to helping others. With Jewgieniew’s encouragement, Realty ONE Group’s real estate professionals, staff and personnel continue to inspire and make an impact in their communities every year.

