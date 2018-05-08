HQ2 Impact on the Winning City’s Rental Market

The search for HQ2 continues, and Amazon is slowly whittling down its list of top 20 contenders. Visits to the top 20 prospects have been completed, and these cities are eagerly awaiting to hear whether another round of cuts is in the future, or if Amazon is ready to choose its winner.
Recently, Zillow released a report on how local rental prices would be impacted by the new headquarters. Zillow used previous instances of local rent response due to the arrival of workers, along with market data, to determine which cities would see the largest boost to rents if selected.
According to the report, Nashville, Denver and Los Angeles would most likely see the largest boosts, while Toronto, Chicago and Indianapolis would see more modest increases. Which city is more likely to win? A panel of over 100 housing experts in a separate survey by Zillow ranked Atlanta and Northern Virginia as the top two prospects, both of which would receive only modest increases to rents if selected (a 0.4 and 0.6 percentage point boost, respectively).
Here’s Zillow’s estimated impact on rents for the 17 metro areas Amazon is considering:
- Nashville, Tenn.
Median Rent: $1,497
Zillow Rent Forecast: 0.9 percent
Amazon Effect: +2.4 percentage points
- Denver, Colo.
Median Rent: $2,047
Zillow Rent Forecast: 3.6 percent
Zillow Rent Forecast: +2.3 percentage points
- Los Angeles, Calif.
Median Rent: $2,746
Zillow Rent Forecast: 3 percent
Amazon Effect: +1.9 percentage points
- Raleigh, N.C.
Median Rent: $1,436
Zillow Rent Forecast: 2.4 percent
Amazon Effect: +1.9 percentage points
- Pittsburgh, Pa.
Median Rent: $1,063
Zillow Rent Forecast: -1 percent
Amazon Effect: +1.9 percentage points
- Miami, Fla.
Median Rent: $1,862
Zillow Rent Forecast: 2.5 percent
Amazon Effect: +1.7 percentage points
- Boston, Mass.
Median Rent: $2,371
Zillow Rent Forecast: 3.6 percent
Amazon Effect: +1.4 percentage points
- Columbus, Ohio
Median Rent: $1,317
Zillow Rent Forecast: 1.1 percent
Amazon Effect: +1.3 percentage points
- New York, N.Y.
Median Rent: $2,401
Zillow Rent Forecast: -1 percent
Amazon Effect: +0.8 percentage points
- Austin, Texas
Median Rent: $1,686
Zillow Rent Forecast: 0.7 percent
Amazon Effect: +0.8 percentage points
- Dallas, Texas
Median Rent: $1, 606
Zillow Rent Forecast: 2.3 percent
Amazon Effect: +0.8 percentage points
- Washington, D.C.
Median Rent: $2,146
Zillow Rent Forecast: 0.5 percent
Amazon Effect: +0.6 percentage points
- Atlanta, Georgia
Median Rent: $1,394
Zillow Rent Forecast: 3.2 percent
Amazon Effect: +0.4 percentage points
- Philadelphia, Pa.
Median Rent: $1,579
Zillow Rent Forecast: 0.4 percent
Amazon Effect: +0.4 percentage points
- Toronto, Canada
Median Rent: $1,031 (CAD $1,333)
Zillow Rent Forecast: 1.4 percent
Amazon Effect: +0.2 percentage points
- Chicago, Ill.
Median Rent: $1,633
Zillow Rent Forecast: -0.2 percent
Amazon Effect: +0.1 percentage points
- Indianapolis, Ind.
Median Rent: $1,208
Zillow Rent Forecast: -0.2 percent
Amazon Effect: +0 percentage points
“In many respects, the results are intuitive,” says Zillow’s Economic Research Director Aaron Terrazas. “Smaller markets and/or markets with a record of less responsive (or ‘elastic,’ in economist-speak) housing supply should expect a larger increase in rent growth. Bigger markets and/or those with a history of rapidly expanding the local housing supply should expect a smaller impact. And in larger markets with more diversified labor forces, fewer workers would likely have to relocate to the area to fill the new jobs, which is also likely to blunt rent growth.”
