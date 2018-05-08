HQ2 Impact on the Winning City’s Rental Market

The search for HQ2 continues, and Amazon is slowly whittling down its list of top 20 contenders. Visits to the top 20 prospects have been completed, and these cities are eagerly awaiting to hear whether another round of cuts is in the future, or if Amazon is ready to choose its winner.

Recently, Zillow released a report on how local rental prices would be impacted by the new headquarters. Zillow used previous instances of local rent response due to the arrival of workers, along with market data, to determine which cities would see the largest boost to rents if selected.

According to the report, Nashville, Denver and Los Angeles would most likely see the largest boosts, while Toronto, Chicago and Indianapolis would see more modest increases. Which city is more likely to win? A panel of over 100 housing experts in a separate survey by Zillow ranked Atlanta and Northern Virginia as the top two prospects, both of which would receive only modest increases to rents if selected (a 0.4 and 0.6 percentage point boost, respectively).

Here’s Zillow’s estimated impact on rents for the 17 metro areas Amazon is considering:

Nashville, Tenn.

Median Rent: $1,497

Zillow Rent Forecast: 0.9 percent

Amazon Effect: +2.4 percentage points

Denver, Colo.

Median Rent: $2,047

Zillow Rent Forecast: 3.6 percent

Zillow Rent Forecast: +2.3 percentage points

Los Angeles, Calif.

Median Rent: $2,746

Zillow Rent Forecast: 3 percent

Amazon Effect: +1.9 percentage points

Raleigh, N.C.

Median Rent: $1,436

Zillow Rent Forecast: 2.4 percent

Amazon Effect: +1.9 percentage points

Pittsburgh, Pa.

Median Rent: $1,063

Zillow Rent Forecast: -1 percent

Amazon Effect: +1.9 percentage points

Miami, Fla.

Median Rent: $1,862

Zillow Rent Forecast: 2.5 percent

Amazon Effect: +1.7 percentage points

Boston, Mass.

Median Rent: $2,371

Zillow Rent Forecast: 3.6 percent

Amazon Effect: +1.4 percentage points

Columbus, Ohio

Median Rent: $1,317

Zillow Rent Forecast: 1.1 percent

Amazon Effect: +1.3 percentage points

New York, N.Y.

Median Rent: $2,401

Zillow Rent Forecast: -1 percent

Amazon Effect: +0.8 percentage points

Austin, Texas

Median Rent: $1,686

Zillow Rent Forecast: 0.7 percent

Amazon Effect: +0.8 percentage points

Dallas, Texas

Median Rent: $1, 606

Zillow Rent Forecast: 2.3 percent

Amazon Effect: +0.8 percentage points

Washington, D.C.

Median Rent: $2,146

Zillow Rent Forecast: 0.5 percent

Amazon Effect: +0.6 percentage points



Atlanta, Georgia

Median Rent: $1,394

Zillow Rent Forecast: 3.2 percent

Amazon Effect: +0.4 percentage points

Philadelphia, Pa.

Median Rent: $1,579

Zillow Rent Forecast: 0.4 percent

Amazon Effect: +0.4 percentage points

Toronto, Canada

Median Rent: $1,031 (CAD $1,333)

Zillow Rent Forecast: 1.4 percent

Amazon Effect: +0.2 percentage points

Chicago, Ill.

Median Rent: $1,633

Zillow Rent Forecast: -0.2 percent

Amazon Effect: +0.1 percentage points

Indianapolis, Ind.

Median Rent: $1,208

Zillow Rent Forecast: -0.2 percent

Amazon Effect: +0 percentage points

“In many respects, the results are intuitive,” says Zillow’s Economic Research Director Aaron Terrazas. “Smaller markets and/or markets with a record of less responsive (or ‘elastic,’ in economist-speak) housing supply should expect a larger increase in rent growth. Bigger markets and/or those with a history of rapidly expanding the local housing supply should expect a smaller impact. And in larger markets with more diversified labor forces, fewer workers would likely have to relocate to the area to fill the new jobs, which is also likely to blunt rent growth.”

