HQ2 Impact on the Winning City’s Rental Market

By Liz Dominguez

The search for HQ2 continues, and Amazon is slowly whittling down its list of top 20 contenders. Visits to the top 20 prospects have been completed, and these cities are eagerly awaiting to hear whether another round of cuts is in the future, or if Amazon is ready to choose its winner.

Recently, Zillow released a report on how local rental prices would be impacted by the new headquarters. Zillow used previous instances of local rent response due to the arrival of workers, along with market data, to determine which cities would see the largest boost to rents if selected.

According to the report, Nashville, Denver and Los Angeles would most likely see the largest boosts, while Toronto, Chicago and Indianapolis would see more modest increases. Which city is more likely to win? A panel of over 100 housing experts in a separate survey by Zillow ranked Atlanta and Northern Virginia as the top two prospects, both of which would receive only modest increases to rents if selected (a 0.4 and 0.6 percentage point boost, respectively).

Here’s Zillow’s estimated impact on rents for the 17 metro areas Amazon is considering:

  1. Nashville, Tenn.
    Median Rent: $1,497
    Zillow Rent Forecast: 0.9 percent
    Amazon Effect: +2.4 percentage points
  1. Denver, Colo.
    Median Rent: $2,047
    Zillow Rent Forecast: 3.6 percent
    Zillow Rent Forecast: +2.3 percentage points
  1. Los Angeles, Calif.
    Median Rent: $2,746
    Zillow Rent Forecast: 3 percent
    Amazon Effect: +1.9 percentage points
  1. Raleigh, N.C.
    Median Rent: $1,436
    Zillow Rent Forecast: 2.4 percent
    Amazon Effect: +1.9 percentage points
  1. Pittsburgh, Pa.
    Median Rent: $1,063
    Zillow Rent Forecast: -1 percent
    Amazon Effect: +1.9 percentage points
  1. Miami, Fla.
    Median Rent: $1,862
    Zillow Rent Forecast: 2.5 percent
    Amazon Effect: +1.7 percentage points
  1. Boston, Mass.
    Median Rent: $2,371
    Zillow Rent Forecast: 3.6 percent
    Amazon Effect: +1.4 percentage points
  1. Columbus, Ohio
    Median Rent: $1,317
    Zillow Rent Forecast: 1.1 percent
    Amazon Effect: +1.3 percentage points
  1. New York, N.Y.
    Median Rent: $2,401
    Zillow Rent Forecast: -1 percent
    Amazon Effect: +0.8 percentage points
  1. Austin, Texas
    Median Rent: $1,686
    Zillow Rent Forecast: 0.7 percent
    Amazon Effect: +0.8 percentage points
  1. Dallas, Texas
    Median Rent: $1, 606
    Zillow Rent Forecast: 2.3 percent
    Amazon Effect: +0.8 percentage points
  1. Washington, D.C.
    Median Rent: $2,146
    Zillow Rent Forecast: 0.5 percent
    Amazon Effect: +0.6 percentage points
  1. Atlanta, Georgia
    Median Rent: $1,394
    Zillow Rent Forecast: 3.2 percent
    Amazon Effect: +0.4 percentage points
  1. Philadelphia, Pa.
    Median Rent: $1,579
    Zillow Rent Forecast: 0.4 percent
    Amazon Effect: +0.4 percentage points
  1. Toronto, Canada
    Median Rent: $1,031 (CAD $1,333)
    Zillow Rent Forecast: 1.4 percent
    Amazon Effect: +0.2 percentage points
  1. Chicago, Ill.
    Median Rent: $1,633
    Zillow Rent Forecast: -0.2 percent
    Amazon Effect: +0.1 percentage points
  1. Indianapolis, Ind.
    Median Rent: $1,208
    Zillow Rent Forecast: -0.2 percent
    Amazon Effect: +0 percentage points

“In many respects, the results are intuitive,” says Zillow’s Economic Research Director Aaron Terrazas. “Smaller markets and/or markets with a record of less responsive (or ‘elastic,’ in economist-speak) housing supply should expect a larger increase in rent growth. Bigger markets and/or those with a history of rapidly expanding the local housing supply should expect a smaller impact. And in larger markets with more diversified labor forces, fewer workers would likely have to relocate to the area to fill the new jobs, which is also likely to blunt rent growth.”

For more information, please visit www.zillow.com.

Dominguez_Liz_60x60_4cLiz Dominguez is RISMedia’s associate content editor. Email her your real estate news ideas at ldominguez@rismedia.com. For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.

