Streamlining Real Estate: Integration Meets Functionality

Elm Street Technology creates a one-stop shop for creative real estate solutions

The mass amounts of available technology can become overwhelming. This is just as true within real estate, an industry in which brokerages and agents rely on technology for virtually every task. From lead generation to acquisition and client management to retention, every step of the process is nearly always intertwined with a service that attempts to streamline and increase efficiency.

The challenge? Real estate processes become more complex when a multitude of tech platforms are introduced. Faced with this very obstacle, RE/MAX All Pros in Florida recently sought out the assistance of Elm Street Technology to simplify the job of a real estate professional.

“We were really looking for something for agents—to make it easier and faster for them, and to help me keep track of everything going on, as well,” says Melanie Chadwell-Norris, owner of RE/MAX All Pros, of which all 10 members are currently using the product.

Within Elm Street Technology’s Elevate platform, brokers and agents can find an assortment of integrated solutions that address the driving forces of a real estate business—online marketing, client management, lead generation, social media, and more—all from one place. But for the folks at RE/MAX All Pros, the integration functionality is what initially captured their attention.

“We decided to beta test the product, and it’s pretty mind-blowing. For starters, it’s an open, cloud-based platform with integration capability, so it allows other programs to plug in,” says RE/MAX All Pros Managing Broker Anthony G. Canizares. “We have agents that use other products, and this allows us to maintain visibility while they connect to their respective marketing programs.”

What stood out next was Elm Street Technology’s training process. In fact, their exceptional client care was the ultimate differentiator among other real estate vendors. Both Canizares and Chadwell-Norris took notice of the company’s added personal touch when Elm Street Technology flew an onboarding specialist out to their office.

“It shows that someone really cares and allows them to address questions directly instead of on a webinar,” says Chadwell-Norris.

Looking for a product that provided visibility into the business, could create a competitive advantage and would help cut costs, Canizares estimates that Elm Street Technology is saving the firm at least $1,000 per month by not having to pay for a variety of other products. And both Canizares and Chadwell-Norris agree that scalability is essential to determining a product’s success.

“I think the best part is that it’s a scalable platform. You get to a certain agent count and some systems don’t work anymore. You start building teams and they don’t work anymore. We have great long-term plans for Elm Street Technology. It has everything we need in order to run our company,” says Canizares.

With Elm Street Technology, RE/MAX All Pros doesn’t have to worry about whether the service works for the individual, on a team level or even at a broker level, as it successfully adapts to all real estate business environments.

“For people with teams, it makes it very easy and streamlined to decide which leads go to which agent, and the follow-up is right in front of them,” says Chadwell-Norris.

The end goal for RE/MAX All Pros? To manage every facet of the real estate business by using a single platform.

“You can’t focus on any one aspect, but rather, you have to do all of them very well. You have to provide a database system and workflows, you’ve got to be able to integrate transaction platforms, websites, IDX, etc. This is a technology suite for our business,” says Canizares. “That closed the deal for us. The system is superior to anything we’ve ever seen in the market.”

For more information, please visit boss.tryelevate.com.