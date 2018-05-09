Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty Expands Acquires 4 Firms

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty has acquired four firms since the start of the year: Good Neighbor Realty; Foster & Clark Real Estate; Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Trend Realty; and, most recently, Weichert Realtors® on the Gulf.

“We’re proud to welcome these professionals to our Family of Services,” says Rei Mesa, president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty.

Good Neighbor Realty

Acquired in February, Good Neighbor Realty was owned by John “Pete” Craft, and has 55 agents and support staff. The firm, which Craft has overseen for 30 years, serves Lake and Orange counties.



Foster & Clark Real Estate

Acquired in April, Foster & Clark Real Estate was owned by husband-and-wife Rafael and Terry Rodriguez, and has 24 agents. The Rodriguezes who will now lead The Foster & Clark Group of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty, along with Managing Broker Ody Sierra, serving Miami-Dade County.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Trend Realty

Acquired in April, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Trend Realty was owned by Thomas McIntosh, and serves Alachua County. McIntosh will now be broker-associate with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty.



Weichert Realtors® on the Gulf

Acquired in May, Weichert Realtors® on the Gulf was founded by Jaroslaw “Jerry” Osinksi, and has offices in Fort Myers and Naples. Osinski will now be broker-associate with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty.



