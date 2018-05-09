RISMedia Announces 2018 Real Estate Newsmaker Award Winners

Inaugural Awards to Be Conferred at Ceremony on May 17 at Prestigious National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

RISMedia will honor seven industry luminaries during the 2018 Real Estate Newsmaker Awards Reception & Dinner, to be held on May 17 at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., in conjunction with the National Association of REALTORS® Legislative Meetings & Trade Expo taking place that week.

RISMedia’s first annual Real Estate Newsmaker Awards are designed to recognize those individuals making headlines as a result of their newsworthy contributions to the real estate industry.

RISMedia’s 2018 Real Estate Newsmakers are: National Association of REALTORS® Chief Executive Officer Bob Goldberg; HomeServices of America Chairman and CEO Ron Peltier; Howard Hanna Real Estate Services Chief Executive Officer Helen Hanna Casey; HSF Affiliates Vice President of Diversity & Inclusion Teresa Palacios Smith; RE/MAX Boone Realty CEO and National Association of REALTORS® 2018 President Elizabeth Mendenhall; Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Rand Realty General Manager and Chief Creative Officer Joseph Rand; and HomeSmart International Founder and Chief Executive Officer Matt Widdows.

According to RISMedia President and CEO John Featherston, “RISMedia’s Real Estate Newsmaker Awards will honor the industry’s real newsmakers: the people who are positively affecting our industry and the millions of consumers we serve. Our industry promotes and provides consumers with a pathway to responsible homeownership. Over the past three-plus decades, RISMedia has covered, chronicled and celebrated the professionals making news in real estate, and we are honored to be formalizing these honors starting with the first annual RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker Awards.”

Designed specifically for a select group of more than 100 broker/owners, brand executives and real estate service leaders, the Real Estate Newsmaker Awards Reception & Dinner is an invitation-only event.

Earlier on May 17, RISMedia will be hosting its annual Power Broker Forum discussion panel during the REALTORS® Legislative Meetings & Trade Expo. The Forum, “Adapt, Compete, Win: How to Wow Customers—and Agents—in a Changing Real Estate World,” will take place from 10:30-11:30 a.m. in the Virginia Suite at the Marriott Wardman Park hotel in Washington, D.C. The Forum is open to all full and day NAR Conference attendees.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.