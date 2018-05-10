Broker Opens Motto Mortgage in Greater Houston

A Greater Houston, Texas-area broker has opened the second Motto Mortgage in the market, the RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. company recently announced. The franchise, Motto Mortgage Borrowers First, in Spring, was opened by Cory and Milly Kammerdiener, broker/owners of Newhomeprograms.com LLC.

“Motto Mortgage Borrowers First gives our clients more options for mortgage financing not offered through local banks and lenders,” says Cory. “Our market is very diverse, so we understand there is no such thing as one-loan-fits-all. This is what makes Motto Mortgage Borrowers First a great fit for our local markets.”

“Our current real estate operations are growing by leaps and bounds due to the need for the various programs we offer,” says Milly. “By adding more lending opportunities to our portfolio, we are going above and beyond what our clients expect.”

Content Square 1.

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network work hard to give homebuyers options—and present competitive bids from wholesale lenders—because no loan is one-size-fits-all. At Motto Mortgage Borrowers First, experienced mortgage professionals benefit from tools, resources and proximity to a local real estate brokerage. Motto Mortgage loan originators have access to competitive loan options from various sources, rather than being bound to the products of one specific lender.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

For more information, please visit www.mottomortgage.com.



Content Square 2.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.