See You at the 2018 REALTORSÂ® Legislative Meetings & Trade Expo

If you’re a REALTORÂ®, the month of May brings one of the most exciting meetings of the year: the REALTORSÂ® Legislative Meetings & Trade Expo in Washington, D.C. For brokers, this major gathering offers many meetings and special events from May 14-19, including opportunities to tour the REALTORSÂ® Trade Expo on May 16 and 17 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

While attending the Trade Expo, you’ll learn about the latest real estate products and services from 100 industry-leading companies, including lead-generation systems, internet-prospecting solutions, MLS providers, and much more. I also invite you to visit the National Association of REALTORSÂ® (NAR) Booth No. 1707, where you can take advantage of numerous member resources and activities.

Special Savings



Take advantage of savings and unique offers just for REALTORSÂ® from NAR’s REALTOR BenefitsÂ® Program.

Master your domain with .realtorâ„¢. Members get their first custom domain and email address free for the first year.

Take 10 percent off publications and receive a free Swanepoel Trends Report when you spend $30 or more at the REALTORÂ® Store.

Sign up for the Member Value Plus (MVP) program eNewsletter to earn a free social media webinar, plus, spin the digital prize wheel to earn more amazing rewards.

Shop one-of-a-kind REALTORÂ®-branded merchandise in the REALTOR Team StoreÂ®, a REALTOR BenefitsÂ® Program partner.

Unique Insights



See how Realtors Property ResourceÂ® (RPRÂ®) provides REALTORSÂ® with comprehensive data, powerful analytics, and client-friendly reporting.

Explore the emerging technologies that impact real estate, such as the Internet of Things, blockchain, and more, with the Center for REALTORÂ® Technology (CRT) Labs.

Learn about valuable resources and expertise from Member Support, such as eBooks, library research, business letter templates, and more.

Find the information, resources and connections you need to thrive in the growing field of global real estate with NAR Global & Business Alliances.

Help your business thrive with member services and resources developed specifically for commercial real estate professionals.

Additional Resources



Ask about programs and resources available to develop volunteer leadership.

Access tools to support efficient and resilient homes and communities with the REALTORÂ® Sustainability Program.

Take a tour of your personal dashboard on the NAR Member Center, including your individual member card and a consolidated calendar of events from your national, state and local associations.

We’ll also be hosting several special events at the NAR Booth:



Enjoy a cup of coffee with the NAR Leadership Team on Wednesday, May 16 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Enter to win a Lenovo TM Yoga 920 14-inch tablet, valued at $1,300. Lenovo TM is a proud partner in NAR’s REALTOR BenefitsÂ® Program, your official member benefits resource. Earn up to eight additional prize entries by visiting all programs and resources represented in NAR Booth No. 1707.

Yoga 920 14-inch tablet, valued at $1,300. Lenovo is a proud partner in NAR’s REALTOR BenefitsÂ® Program, your official member benefits resource. Earn up to eight additional prize entries by visiting all programs and resources represented in NAR Booth No. 1707. Join NAR’s Commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the Fair Housing Act. Pledge your commitment to Article 10 of the NAR Code of Ethics, which states that REALTORSÂ® should not discriminate against any person, by signing the lobby display at the Marriott Wardman Park Hotel, then visit NAR Booth No. 1707 to pick up your commemorative fair housing pin (while supplies last).

Several other affiliated groups will also join us in the REALTORÂ® Pavilion, including:

Center for REALTORÂ® Development, Booth No. 1813 â€“ Grow your business with NAR’s official designations, certifications and continuing education courses.

â€“ Grow your business with NAR’s official designations, certifications and continuing education courses. REALTORÂ® University, Booth No. 1819 â€“ Learn how to take your career to the highest level with the accredited Master of Real Estate Degree program, and help us celebrate the graduating class of 2018!

â€“ Learn how to take your career to the highest level with the accredited Master of Real Estate Degree program, and help us celebrate the graduating class of 2018! 2018 REachÂ® Class, Booth No. 1731 â€“ Meet the 2018 REachÂ® technology accelerator companies. View their demos and find out more about their offerings.

â€“ Meet the 2018 REachÂ® technology accelerator companies. View their demos and find out more about their offerings. Real Estate Today Radio, Booth No. 1805 â€“ Learn how to provide your clients with critical, timely and trustworthy information on today’s market with NAR’s official radio program.

Don’t Miss Out!

Visit www.nar.realtor/midyear to register and learn more about all the events at the REALTORSÂ® Legislative Meetings & Trade Expo. See you there!

Matt Lombardi is senior vice president, Marketing, Communications & Events, National Association of REALTORSÂ®.

