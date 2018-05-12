Hadi Atri: Finding Success No Matter the Market

Vitals: RE/MAX Executive

Years in Business: 20

Size: 11 offices, 330 agents

Regions Served: Charlotte Metropolitan, including Concord, Lake Norman; Asheville, Waynesville, Wilmington, N.C.; and Fort Mill, S.C.

2017 Sales Volume: $1,512,022,952

2017 Transactions: 5,541 units

No. 154 in sales volume in RISMedia’s 2018 Power Broker Report

www.carolinahomesite.com

Hadi Atri acquired RE/MAX Executive in 2009 and still looks forward to the various rewards and challenges the real estate business brings his way each day. According to Atri—the firm’s president and CEO—things have been off to an interesting start in his North and South Carolina markets this year. The Charlotte market, for example—in the month of March compared to last year at the same time—saw pending sales increase 15.6 percent and inventory decrease 16.6 percent. Here, Atri shares more about his strategies for succeeding in any market.

Tell us more about current market conditions.

Hadi Atri: We have 11 offices in North and South Carolina and all of our agents complain about lack of inventory. Builders have yet to catch up after the 2008 recession. It’s definitely a seller’s market and we’re seeing a 5-8 percent increase in home values.

What sets your firm apart in the marketplace?

HA: Customer service. We’re very sensitive toward how our agents and support staff handle the everyday business of listing and selling real estate. I always tell our agents that we’re consultants and advisors, not salespeople. Our job is to take the stress out of the buying and selling of homes. We send out a survey to every one of our clients (over 5,400 in 2017) and ask them a few simple questions to make sure we’re providing the best service.

What do your agents enjoy most about working for the firm?

HA: We transitioned to being 100-percent paperless five years ago, and our agents love that. We offer in-house marketing at a fraction of the normal cost, and this includes customized websites, professional photography, closing coordinators, and in-house insurance, mortgage and title companies. We also have extensive coaching and training available to all of our associates, and monthly lunch-and-learn sessions to bring our agents up-to-date with what’s going on in the market. Equipped with the latest technology, our agents have access to all 11 of our offices so that they can conduct business any time day or night.

How important is growth to your firm? Are you planning to increase office or agent count in 2018?

HA: We’re always looking for opportunities to expand. Last year, we merged with five offices and created three new offices in Asheville, Waynesville and Wilmington, N.C. I always tell our leadership that our first priority is to retain the agents we have by giving them the best support and tools available. Then we can think about recruiting and growth.

What are the biggest opportunities for increasing business today?

HA: Excellent client service is always the No. 1 goal for us. Our business is mostly based on referrals from past clients. We constantly encourage our agents to communicate with their clients throughout the process of selling or buying a home.

How are you updating your technology and training to provide the resources agents need to succeed?

HA: We have a huge advantage being a RE/MAX franchise. RE/MAX offers hundreds of online training options and their technology is constantly evolving. They recently introduced Design Center Automation, powered by Imprev, Inc., which provides an easy, powerful way for agents to leverage every marketing opportunity throughout the life of their listing, helping them drive more organic leads and earn more referral business. We also have monthly training where we teach agents how to use various tools like Voicepad, SkySlope transaction management, WolfConnect, MAX Center, etc. In addition, we make sure our agents have their online profile set up and teach them how to get reviews.

How are you attracting new agents to your firm?

HA: As a rule, we’re very selective when we hire new agents. Our recruiting website (www.joinexecutive.com) asks new agents to take a career test before our recruiting team decides whether the new agent has the aptitude to be a RE/MAX Executive associate or not. We have a list of agents and teams that we would like to recruit, which is updated monthly. Our career development team contacts these individuals on a regular basis to try and set up an appointment to show them the RE/MAX Executive difference—and how we can help them grow their business.

