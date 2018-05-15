Yardi Matrix Announces New Submarkets Feature

Yardi® Matrix has announced a new feature, Yardi Matrix SubmarketPoint, covering approximately 3,300 multifamily submarkets across the U.S. Yardi Matrix SubmarketPoint reports provide data on rental and development activity, sales transactions and other submarket fundamentals. The reports are updated monthly, and users can opt to include all available reports when generating a MarketPoint report for a specific metro.

“This product enhancement further demonstrates our commitment to providing the industry’s best data,” says Jeff Adler, vice president of Yardi Matrix. “Our clients will realize tremendous value with these reports.”

The features are available at no additional cost for current Yardi Matrix clients.

Content Square 1.

For more information, please visit www.yardi.com.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.