Discovering and Creating the Missing Piece for Success

When I founded Realty ONE Group, I did it with the intent of fulfilling the missing piece that’s pivotal to the overall success of an agent: 100 percent, unabashed support from non-competing brokers who will serve as mentors to their agents. In my first year as a real estate agent, I closed over 100 transactions with over $30 million in sales. Yet, despite these momentous achievements, I was lacking the care of a supportive environment and broker—elements that would push me toward the next level of success.

Instead of looking for the missing piece, I decided to create my own solution. In 2005, I launched Realty ONE Group with the simple mission of providing real estate professionals with the broker and marketing support they needed to succeed, in addition to offering unheard-of commission rates that defied conventional industry standards and a unique company “coolture” (a playful portmanteau of the words “cool” and “culture”), which has artfully fueled Realty ONE Group’s growth for close to 13 years.

Thinking back on my days as a REALTOR®, I sometimes can’t help but wonder how far I could have taken my success if my broker had exhibited any vested interest in my career. To ensure Realty ONE Group’s real estate professionals never feel left in the dark when it comes to their business, it was imperative that they felt empowered to run their business their way, as long as it was backed by a no-hassle, 24/7 support system that focused on their needs, or what we like to call a “YOU-First Focus.”

At Realty ONE Group, our “YOU-First Focus” is an integral part of our support system. We have an experienced and friendly on-site support staff that’s readily available to answer any questions and concerns, including those that come up after-hours and on the weekend. But the care and support our company provides our real estate professionals goes beyond that to include other components, such as coaching and continuing education programs, online communication tools and business technology that will help streamline workflow, in addition to an undeniable passion for the industry.

Most importantly, our real estate professionals have access to their non-competing brokers and amazing branch managers, many of whom hold over 20 years of industry experience and are committed to mentoring their professionals and making their goals a priority. Ultimately, it all comes down to the fact that we’re truly passionate about our business and helping our real estate professionals achieve greater success, faster.

I’m fortunate to have come from a family that nurtured my entrepreneurial spirit and am thrilled to welcome more and more real estate professionals who have the desire to run their business on their terms. These are the people who believe in Realty ONE Group’s mission as they receive the support they need to be truly successful. I’m certain that once more agents recognize that there are no limitations to the amount of success they’re capable of, they will stop looking for the missing piece and discover that they, too, can empower themselves.

Kuba Jewgieniew is the CEO and founder of Realty ONE Group. To learn more about the services, support and coaching programs Realty ONE Group provides to its growing family, please visit www.realtyONEgroup.com.

