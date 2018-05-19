HSA Home Warranty’s high-quality, comprehensive plans benefit buyers and sellers alike

No matter the market, real estate professionals are committed to going above and beyond for their buyer and seller clients. For Paddy Coan, manager at Jack White Real Estate in Wasilla, Alaska, and her licensees, home warranties are a key component to meeting—and exceeding—clients’ expectations as they make their way through the home-buying or -selling process.

A popular locale for investors and military personnel alike, Coan notes that the tremendous amount of new construction in the area has made for a vibrant community.

“In 1997, when I first started working as manager at Jack White Real Estate, there were 30,000 people calling the area home. Today, that number has risen to 110,000,” says Coan, who goes on to explain that most of the area’s housing stock was built after 1992.

And thanks to the firm’s longstanding relationship with HSA Home Warranty—a premium warranty provider that’s been offering high-quality, comprehensive plans and superior customer service for over 30 years—Coan and her licensees can rest assured that their clients go through the real estate process with an added layer of built-in comfort.

“I’m a strong proponent of home warranties as part of our company risk-management program,” explains Coan, who notes that educating clients about the benefits associated with a home warranty provides a bit of a safety net should a covered appliance or major component of a mechanical system break down from normal wear and tear after the transaction has been completed.

In fact, Coan recently had a client wake up to a warm refrigerator—an issue that was resolved with a quick call to a dedicated 800 number all buyers and sellers have access to.

While each and every client who walks through the company’s door has the opportunity to take advantage of everything the home warranty has to offer, Coan explains that buyers and sellers alike are reaping the rewards—with upwards of 90 percent of the firm’s listing clients choosing to add seller’s home warranty coverage, in effect during the listing period to the new buyer’s coverage, which takes effect once the home sells.

Working with HSA for the past 10 years, Coan has been nothing short of impressed with the relationship from the get-go. And that includes her local HSA rep, Yvette Maldonado.

“Yvette has made our working relationship with HSA even more valuable. Not only does she take the time to educate our agents about the features and benefits of the program, but she also goes above and beyond when dealing with our clients,” says Coan.

“In the end, having a home warranty changes the way our clients feel about things as they buy or sell a home—and well beyond,” concludes Coan.

For more information, please visit www.onlinehsa.com.