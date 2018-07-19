Supporting Agents on Their Quest to Build Successful Careers

In the following interview, Mark Pessin, former managing broker and now vice president of Learning at Realty ONE Group in Carlsbad, Calif., discusses agent development, including mentoring, recruiting and training.

Region Served: Laguna Niguel, Calif.

Years in Real Estate: 20

Number of Offices: 1

Number of Agents: 120

What’s your first goal as you transition into the role of Realty ONE Group’s vice president of Learning?

To increase the content and value of our in-house education platform for all agents, and ensure they have access to the best training and resources available. I’m also going to make sure we provide the highest level support to managers and affiliate owners, and ensure they can access our best recruiting, training, coaching and agent retention information so they can continue to grow and thrive.

Content Square 1.

How will you utilize your experience to develop Realty ONE Group offices into resource centers?

After managing three Realty ONE Group offices in two states, I’ve seen what’s necessary to succeed in that role. With the right team, relevant information and the best tools, we’re able to support our agents with great efficiency. I was also an agent with Realty ONE Group for years, so I’ve experienced both sides of the desk. I’ll combine my experience with ongoing feedback from our team to provide the most timely, relevant, useful resources to our offices.

What’s your most successful strategy for recruiting the best agents?

I use the same methods to recruit that I used to generate clients when I was an agent, which includes consistently working with and maintaining my sphere of influence to generate referrals. I focus on taking excellent care of agents’ needs, and, in return, they promote me to other agents. Another strategy involves contacting new licensees, because I love mentoring and coaching. I show them how our agent training programs and one-on-one coaching will provide the support they need to build a successful career.

How can agents stand out and achieve client loyalty?

To keep clients for life, you have to build relationships that go beyond the transaction. That means getting to know them and their families, understanding their personal goals and making sure that you’re truly delivering what they need. Then, you must stay in touch long after the sale.



Content Square 2.

For more information, please visit www.realtyonegroup.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.