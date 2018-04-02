Boomsma Assumes LeadingRE CEO and President Role

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) has announced that Paul Boomsma has become CEO and president of the network. Boomsma was COO, as well as creator and president of LeadingRE’s Luxury Portfolio International®. He assumes his new role following former CEO and President Pam O’Connor’s retirement.

Get firsthand insight into LeadingRE’s strategic vision in this month’s cover story in RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine.

“We are very pleased to have Paul’s leadership as we continue the progress achieved over the past 20-plus years,” says Joe Horning, chairman of the board of LeadingRE and president of Shorewest REALTORS® in Wisconsin. “I have had the pleasure of working with Paul for the past 13 years and have always been inspired by his passion, insight and dedication to the success of LeadingRE and our members around the world. His grasp of both marketing and technology are ideally suited to this phase of our business, and his history with the organization makes this a very seamless transition.”

Content Square 1.

In addition to Boomsma’s new position, former Luxury Portfolio EVP Stephanie Anton has been named president of Luxury Portfolio, in accordance with LeadingRE’s succession plan.

Boomsma and Anton are part of a team that includes CFO Alan Cazzato; CEO of RELO Direct®, Inc. Bob Portale; EVP of Member Services Elizabeth Nunan; EVP of Operations Jessica Edgerton; and EVP of Global Operations Chris Dietz.

LeadingRE announced O’Connor’s retirement in January.

Content Square 2.

For more information, please visit www.leadingre.com.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.