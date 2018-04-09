Pillar To Post Home Inspectors Congratulates This Year’s Power Brokers

Pillar To Post Home Inspectors®, a sponsor of the RISMedia Power Broker Report for the past 10 years, congratulates this year’s Power Brokers:

“On the 30th anniversary of this special report that recognizes the leading brokers in residential real estate across America, we here at Pillar To Post wish to congratulate those on this list. We also wish to congratulate all the other REALTORS® who pound the pavement (literally) day after day to help people find their perfect homes. The Power [Broker] list represents the “best of the best” in today’s competitive residential real estate brokerage industry. We know the feeling of working hard for years and finally achieving the position of No. 1 in our industry.

“Like many of you, we experienced impressive growth in the last 18 months. An additional 85 new franchisees opened locations in 2017 throughout North America bringing the total number of franchisees to 595. Recognized by Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise500® for 18 consecutive years, we are proud of our inclusion on many such prestigious rankings akin to [the] RISMedia Power Broker Report, such as Entrepreneur’s

Content Square 1.

Best of the Best

Top Low-Cost Franchises

Top Franchises for Veterans

Fastest Growing Franchises

Military Times-Top Franchises for Veterans

Top Home-Based Franchises

“As the housing market continues to strengthen, homeowners clearly recognize the importance of hiring a certified home inspector. A recent survey released by the American Society of Home Inspectors (ASHI) found that 88 percent of all U.S. homeowners believe home inspections are a necessity, not a luxury.

“Long-term plans for us include adding 500-600 new franchisees over the next five years. Long-term plans for you are to continue to be fabulous. Helping clients end up in the right home takes lots of tough teamwork, and Pillar To Post is thrilled to be part of your A-Team!”

For more information, please visit www.pillartopost.com.

Content Square 2.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.