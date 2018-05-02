Second Century Ventures Announces 2018 REachÂ® Accelerator Class

The National Association of REALTORSÂ®’ (NAR) Second Century Ventures (SCV) has announced eight organizations for the 2018 REachÂ® Accelerator Class, a growth technology accelerator program helping launch companies into the real estate, financial services, banking, home services and insurance industries:

Active Pipe:Â Provides an email marketing automationÂ platform for the real estate industry

com:Â Offers high-quality photo editing, virtual staging, floor plan redraws and computer-generated imagery, or CGI, renders at competitive prices

CurbCall: Offers a mobile, on-demand lead routing technology that allows agents to instantly and safely connect with consumers

Glide: Provides professional, full-service transaction coordination backed by modern technology, which saves time, enhances compliance and dramatically improves client service

Hurdlr: Like a Fitbit for agents’ financial performance, Hurdlr helps agents hit their income goals by providing automatedÂ trackingÂ andÂ proactiveÂ guidance

RealKey: Offers a browser-based transaction management system, which brings all parts of home-buying and getting a mortgage into a single unified portal where all communication, updates, information and documentation collection are automated

Quigler:Delivers a compliance checklist in an agent app, which gives consumers process transparency, accountability and instantaneous communication

zavvie:Â Offers a turnkey hyper-local marketing system for agents, teams and brokerages, which helps generate listings and increases commissions

The REach program provides early-to mid-stage companies with access to NAR’s industry expertise, influence and key relationships as companies are launched into the trillion-dollar real estate space. The vertical focus within real estate and related industries and the growth stage at which most companies enter the program make it unique compared to other accelerators.

“To remain at the forefront of business and technology solutions in real estate, my goal as CEO of NAR is to actively partner with and invest in outside technology companies,” says Bob Goldberg, CEO of NAR. “Through NAR’s Second Century Ventures and REach investments, we are able to leverage world-class technology and resources that help us keep pace with evolving technology but also stay focused on what we do best: helping make REALTORSÂ®Â more successful and profitable.”

“The value we received from REach far exceeded our expectations,”Â says Adam Pase, co-founder and COO of Notarize, which is part of the 2017 REach Accelerator Class. “The industry exposure and mentorship from experienced practitionersÂ benefited Notarize and helped us form lasting partnerships to grow our business.”

Past classes have, on average, doubled their customer base and collectively raised over $200 million in financing after program acceptance, according to SCV.

For more information, please visit www.nar.realtor.



