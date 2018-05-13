Search
On Your Agenda at Midyear: How Brokers Are Competing in an Evolving Industry

On Your Agenda at Midyear: How Brokers Are Competing in an Evolving Industry
Don’t Miss RISMedia’s Power Broker Forum

Every day, there are changes happening in real estate—and every day, brokers are addressing the challenges that come with it, developing new strategies to stay on top.

Brokers out in front of these headwinds will share their success tactics at RISMedia’s annual Power Broker Forum, “Adapt, Compete, Win: How to Wow Customers—and Agents—in a Changing Real Estate World,” on Thursday, May 17, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. in the Virginia Suite, Lobby Level at the Marriott Wardman Park, during the REALTORS® Legislative Meetings & Trade Expo. The Forum is open to all attendees of the conference, and features:

John_Featherston_100x100Co-Moderator John Featherston, CEO/President, RISMedia

 

Rand_Joseph_100x100Co-Moderator Joseph Rand, Chief Creative Officer, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Rand Realty

 

Panelist Helen Hanna Casey, CEO, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services

rhett-harmon-150Panelist Rett Harmon, Principal/REALTOR®, CENTURY 21 Novus Realty

 

Mesa_Rei_60x60Panelist Rei Mesa, CEO/President, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Realty

 

Williams_Tipper_100x100Panelist Tipper Williams, Operating Principal, Keller Williams Virginia Realty Alliance Group

 

Later on May 17, RISMedia will host the inaugural, invitation-only Real Estate Newsmaker Awards Reception & Dinner, honoring seven luminaries in real estate, at the National Press Club. The event is presented by master sponsor the National Association of REALTORS®; and host sponsors Elm Street Technology, HMS Home Warranty, PlanOmatic, Realtors Property Resource® (RPR®), ShowingTime and zipLogix™. See the winners.

For continuing coverage of the Power Broker Forum and REALTORS® Legislative Meetings & Trade Expo, stay tuned to RISMedia.com.

