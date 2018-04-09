Just Released: The Top 1,000 Brokerage Firms in the U.S.

RISMedia Follows Top 500 Rankings With Release of Full List of Top 1,000 Power Brokers



Following the release of the Power Broker Top 500 last month, RISMedia has announced the brokerages ranking in the Top 1,000 in RISMedia’s 2018 Power Broker Report & Survey. Now in its 30th year, the 2018 Power Broker Report & Survey ranks brokerages based on two different metrics for 2017: 1) residential sales volume and 2) transaction sides.

See the digital, interactive ranking of the Top 1,000 U.S. residential real estate firms here.

The 2018 Power Brokers collectively earned $1,314,358,548,496 in sales volume and 3,791,872 transactions in 2017 and encompass more than 480,000 agents and over 8,370 offices.

RISMedia’s Power Broker Report & Survey is the industry’s longest-running ranking of residential real estate brokerages in the U.S. To be eligible, brokerages must have completed a minimum of $150 million in residential sales volume in 2017.

The 2018 Power Broker Report & Survey is available in the April 2018 edition of RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine, and on RISMedia.com. The 2018 Power Broker Report & Survey is sponsored by American Home Shield, Homes.com, HSA Home Warranty, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® and Pillar To Post Home Inspectors.

RISMedia’s Power Broker Top 500 rankings were published on March 28, 2018.



Don’t miss RISMedia’s in-depth coverage and analysis of this year’s Power Broker Report:



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.